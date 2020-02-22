Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Gersh Signs Sidney Flanigan, Star Of Sundance Winning Pic ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Broadway’s ‘Beetlejuice’ Sees Sophia Anne Caruso Abruptly Exit Production

(l to r): Sophia Anne Caruso, Rob McClure, Kerry Butler Matthew Murphy

Sophia Anne Caruso, who originated the role of Lydia Deetz in Broadway’s Beetlejuice, has exited the production as of its Wednesday, Feb. 19 show.

The production is scheduled to close to June 6. It is highly unusual for someone to leave a Broadway show abruptly.

Caruso had been part of the cast since its out-of-town tryout in Washington. However, she posted on Instagram on Friday that she would be leaving. “If you planned tickets to see me, please note that Weds eve (19th) was my last performance of “>I will not be doing any future performances from it.” She has since removed the posting.

The show confirmed her exit in a statement.“Sophia Anne Caruso played her final performance in Beetlejuice on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Sophia has decided to exercise her contractual out to pursue television work.” Presley Ryan will be playing the role of Lydia through this weekend. Next week, the production plans to announce a new Lydia.

The 18-year-old Caruso guest-starred on CBS’s Evil last year.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad