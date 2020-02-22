Broadway’s ‘Beetlejuice’ Sees Sophia Anne Caruso Abruptly Exit Production

Sophia Anne Caruso, who originated the role of Lydia Deetz in Broadway’s Beetlejuice, has exited the production as of its Wednesday, Feb. 19 show.

The production is scheduled to close to June 6. It is highly unusual for someone to leave a Broadway show abruptly.

Caruso had been part of the cast since its out-of-town tryout in Washington. However, she posted on Instagram on Friday that she would be leaving. “If you planned tickets to see me, please note that Weds eve (19th) was my last performance of “>I will not be doing any future performances from it.” She has since removed the posting.

The show confirmed her exit in a statement.“Sophia Anne Caruso played her final performance in Beetlejuice on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Sophia has decided to exercise her contractual out to pursue television work.” Presley Ryan will be playing the role of Lydia through this weekend. Next week, the production plans to announce a new Lydia.

The 18-year-old Caruso guest-starred on CBS’s Evil last year.