Beatles Fan Wanted To Illuminate The Songwriting Homes Of Paul McCartney, John Lennon

The UK’s National Trust is looking for a passionate fan to guide tourists interested in the childhood home of Beatle Paul McCartney and the nearby abode of John Lennon. The BBC reports that the UK charity, which spotlights environmental and heritage conservation in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, needs a new guide to replace a retiring staff member. The Beatles chief songwriters wrote and rehearsed many of their early hits at the houses in Liverpool. Paul McCartney lived at 20 Forthlin in Allerton from age 13 to 22. Lennon lived at Mendips, a 1930s semi-detached house in Woolton, from the age of five to 22. About 100 Beatles songs are estimated to have been composed at the houses.

The National Trust is looking for someone who can bring the “early years of two of the Beatles’ story to life. Sylvia Hall, who has served at Forthlin for eight years, is retiring at age 71.

“I’m always very aware I represent the McCartney family,” she told the BBC. “I am very careful to do lots of research and Mike McCartney [Paul McCartney’s brother] has been very helpful with stories about the house. You get questions thrown at you. ‘Where is Paul’s mum buried? What type of tobacco did Paul’s dad Jim smoke in his pipe?”

Famous visitors have included Debbie Harry, James Taylor and Jackson Browne, according to the BBC.

No information was available on what the position pays.