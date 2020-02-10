BBC Studios Making TV Series With Greta Thunberg

BBC Studios has announced that it is making a TV series with Greta Thunberg, following the 17-year-old’s environmental campaigning and her journey into adulthood.

No broadcaster is yet attached to the series, while the number of episodes and title are also yet to be determined. BBC Studios announced the project at its Showcase event in Liverpool on Monday.

The Thunberg series will be made by BBC Studios’ science unit and, as well as following her global climate crusade, it will feature a chorus of experts laying out the science behind her mission. It also promises to share some “quiet moments” as Thunberg prepares her speeches and reflects on her life as a teenager like no other.

Executive producer Rob Liddell: “To be able to do this with Greta is an extraordinary privilege, getting an inside view on what it’s like being a global icon.”

Thundberg is also the subject of a Hulu documentary that will air this year, working titled Greta. The team behind Greta has been following Thunberg from her early school strike in Stockholm all the way to parliaments and massive international protests. It is made by B-Reel Films.