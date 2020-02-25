BBC Studios Hires Ant & Dec Producer; Lightbox Lures Lionsgate Executive — Global Briefs

BBC Studios has raided rival ITV Studios for the executive producer of one its tent-pole brands, Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. Pete Ogden will join the BBC’s commercial production arm in early May as the creative director of entertainment North, having been at ITV Studios for the past eight years. He is overseeing the current season of Saturday Night Takeaway, while his other credits include I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! and before joining ITV Studios, he worked on shows including The X Factor. Ogden will report to Suzy Lamb, BBC Studios’ managing director of entertainment and music production.

Simon Chinn’s production company Lightbox has hired Nicole Laufer, Lionsgate’s vice president of alternative programming, as its vice president of development. Laufer will report to development creative director Ben Samuel and be responsible for growing Lightbox’s U.S. slate, with a focus on returning series for streamers and broadcasters. She has developed and sold series across cable networks and streaming services, including The Ho’s for HBO Max and You Kiddin’ Me for Facebook, while she previously helped create Apple’s Planet Of The Apps at Propagate Content. Lightbox’s recent output includes Netflix documentary Tell Me Who I Am.