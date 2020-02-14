BBC Renews Lionsgate-Backed Comedy ‘The Goes Wrong Show’ For Second Season 

Lionsgate-backed comedy The Goes Wrong Show has been renewed by the BBC for a second season.

The series, produced by Mum producer Big Talk Productions and Mischief Screen, is based on the latter’s eponymous play from the team behind Peter Pan Goes Wrong and A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong.

The first season followed the Cornley Drama Society undertaking another overly ambitious endeavour, held back by prolific over-actor Robert Grove, the screen-hogging Sandra Wilkinson and the artistically mistrusted Dennis Tyde. The half-hour episodes are described as “theatrical catastrophe”.

The Goes Wrong Show is written by and stars the original founding Mischief Theatre members including Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields alongside Nancy Zamit, Charlie Russell, Bryony Corrigan, Greg Tannahill, Dave Hearn and Chris Leask. It is filmed in front of a live studio audience.

Lionsgate sells internationally in a deal similar to its arrangement for Sharon Horgan-penned Motherland.

The Goes Wrong Show is exec produced by Hilary Strong and Kenny Wax for Mischief Screen and Kenton Allen, Matthew Justice and Saurabh Kakkar for Big Talk Productions. The Goes Wrong Show was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content and Shane Allen, Controller Comedy Commissioning. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Kate Daughton.

Separately, the British public broadcaster has handed sitcom King Gary, produced by Endemol Shine’s Shiny Button, a second season. The show stars Tom Davis as Gary King and Laura Checkley as the love-of-his life Terri, as they bowl through family-life in suburbia. The first series saw the couple handle minor crises at home, at work, on the local Little-League football pitch and even on Deliveroo, as only a pair of major drama-queens can. Returning cast for series two include Simon Day (The Fast Show), Camille Coduri (Him & Her), Neil Maskell (Humans) and Romesh Ranganathan (The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan).

Shane Allen, Controller Comedy Commissioning said, “These two shows are jam packed with colourful characters and family friendly jokes which embody the BBC’s unique commitment to cross generational comedy starring UK talent at the heart of them. The iPlayer figures have transformed comedy’s fortunes as the very healthy uplift in consolidated viewing and young audiences brings renewed faith in a genre where shows continue to be increasingly popular and discovered by new audiences over the months and years and even decades that follow.”