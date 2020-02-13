BBC Pilots Michelle Visage Show As It Looks To Double Down On UK Success Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Click to Skip Ad
Michelle Visage
BBC/World Of Wonder

EXCLUSIVE: The BBC is working with World Of Wonder to develop a new show fronted by Michelle Visage after RuPaul’s Drag Race UK proved to be a hit with British viewers.

Deadline understands that World Of Wonder has made a pilot for online youth channel BBC Three, mixing a celebrity chat show with a makeover format, under the working title Get Off Your Ass.

The pilot was filmed in late January with Visage hosting. It was overseen by Bruce Mccoy, the executive producer of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

There is no guarantee that the show will be commissioned for a full series, but the development shows that the BBC is keen to build on the success of Drag Race.

The drag queen format has already been commissioned for a second season by BBC Three after the first generated more than 12M requests last year on the BBC’s streaming service, iPlayer.

Visage appeared as a judge on the first season and cemented her growing profile in the UK by competing in last year’s Strictly Come Dancing, the British version of Dancing With The Stars.

