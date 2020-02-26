BBC One Buys NBCUniversal-Distributed Australian Drama ‘Five Bedrooms’

EXCLUSIVE: BBC One has secured the keys to Australian drama Five Bedrooms from NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

The British public broadcaster becomes the latest international network to pick up the series, which will launch on NBCU’s streaming service Peacock in the U.S. in April. The show is set to launch on BBC’s main channel in a daytime slot soon.

The eight-part series is produced by Hoodlum Entertainment, the Tracey Robertson and Nathan Mayfield-run company behind ABC Studios International’s crime drama Harrow, with production investment from Screen Australia and developed and produced with the assistance of Film Victoria. international sales are being handled by NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios.

Originally commissioned by Australia’s Network Ten, This Life-esque Five Bedrooms is the story of five loosely connected friends at the singles table at a wedding who, after too many champagnes, and wines and whiskeys and beers, decide to pool together to get on the property ladder. There’s just one glaring problem: they’ll have to live with each other.

It stars Kat Stewart, Stephen Peacocke, Doris Younane, Katie Robertson, Roy Joseph, Kate Jenkinson and Hugh Sheridan.

It was created by Michael Lucas and Christine Bartlett, who write alongside Mithila Gupta and Xavier Coy.

Last year, it was picked up for a second season, which began filming earlier this month. The BBC has picked up both seasons.

Hoodlum’s Mayfield told Deadline, “The interesting thing about Five Bedrooms is there is a real zeitgeist about the underlying concept, which is people in their 30s saying ‘how do we get ahead’.”