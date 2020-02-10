BBC Confirms ‘Top Gear’ Is Moving To BBC One

After Deadline first revealed the news last week, the BBC has confirmed that it is moving motoring show Top Gear from BBC Two to BBC One later this year.

Talks about the switch took place in January and BBC director of content Charlotte Moore decided to elevate Top Gear after being impressed with its performance among young and underserved audiences. Season 29 will air on BBC One later this year.

“The time is right to move the world’s best motor show to the nation’s most popular channel and bring it to an even broader audience on BBC One,” said Moore, adding that hosts Andrew Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness had “revitalized” the show.

Ralph Lee, director of content at BBC Studios Production, added: “This is a huge compliment to the entire team behind Top Gear who continually deliver some of the most jaw-dropping TV in the world.”

Top Gear joins an illustrious list of shows to have made the jump from BBC Two to BBC One. Cult drama Peaky Blinders moved last year and The Great British Bake Off switched in 2014, rising to become the biggest show on British television before it was poached by Channel 4 in 2017.