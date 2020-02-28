BBC To Adapt Crime Novel ‘You Don’t Know Me’ With ‘The Crown’ Writer Tom Edge & ‘Mrs Wilson’ Producer Snowed-In

EXCLUSIVE: The BBC is adapting crime novel You Don’t Know Me with The Crown writer Tom Edge and Mrs Wilson producer Snowed-In Productions.

Deadline understands that the British public broadcaster is remaking Imran Mahmood’s novel as a four-part drama.

You Don’t Know Me tells the story of a young man, who stands accused of murder. The evidence is overwhelming. But at his trial, this man tells an extraordinary story. It is about the woman he loves, who got into terrible trouble. It’s about how he risked everything to save her. He swears he’s innocent. But in the end, all that matters is this: do you believe him?

The series, which is expected to film later this year, is adapted by Edge, who worked on the first two seasons of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown. He also created Netflix comedy Lovesick and has written projects including Sky’s The Last Dragonslayer and adaptation of The Silkworm and Career of Evil, packaged as BBC and Cinemax drama Strike, the crime novels written by JK Rowling under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

It will be directed by Sam Masud, who directed season two of Sky buddy cop drama Bulletproof and Channel 4 youth drama Ackley Bridge. Masud’s first feature My Pure Land, which is set and filmed in Pakistan and based on the extraordinary true story of one woman and her family who defended their home and land from 200 bandits, premiered at the Edinburgh International Film Festival and was the UK submission to the Oscars in the Foreign Language category.

It is the latest project for Snowed-In Productions, which has been aggressively growing its slate. The company, which was set up alongside J.K Rowling’s Brontë Film and Television, to work on non-Rowling projects, produced Ruth-Wilson fronted drama Mrs Wilson for BBC One, recently scored an Emily Watson-fronted mini-series Too Close for ITV and is developing an adaptation of Ken Follett’s A Column of Fire for Epix.

The book was written by Imran Mahmood, a criminal defence barrister with over 20 years’ experience in the Crown Court and Court of Appeal. It was well received, prompting In A Dark, Dark Wood author Ruth Ware to call it “searing” and “heart-breaking” and The Dublin Murders author Tana French to call it “bold” and “original”.