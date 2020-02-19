Military Couples Docuseries ‘Battlefield Of Love’ Gets Series Order At Lifetime

EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime is expanding its relationship content with an eight-episode order for Battlefield of Love, a new docuseries that focuses on military couples.

The most popular search on dating apps is for active duty military members, according to Lifetime. Battlefield of Love focuses on members of the military who have fallen in love with civilians that they’ve met online. Most of these relationships began when the soldiers were on active duty and the couples had not yet met in person.

“Battlefield of Love is another authentic offering in our core relationship genre,” said Gena McCarthy, EVP and Head of Lifetime Unscripted. “This dating phenomenon really happens, and the series blends aspects of Army Wives with Married at First Sight, with incredibly high stakes and a legitimate ticking clock.”

The series follows nine diverse military couples on their journey for love across continents, war zones, cultural divides and family objections as they test their digital love while the soldier is on leave. Will their online feelings stay real when they meet in person – will their passions and goals still align? The series will capture a range of “firsts” from first kiss to first meal to first time meeting family and friends. As the couples live together for the first time, they must decide if they want to continue their romantic relationships leading to engagements and possibly marriage, or walk away forever.

The critically praised Army Wives followed the lives of four Army wives, one Army husband, and their families. It ran for seven seasons on Lifetime from 2007-2013. Lifetime’s flagship reality series Married at First Sight is currently in its 10th season. It received an early renewal through Season 11. The highly rated series, in which couples meet for the first time at the alter, has ranked as Lifetime’s top series the past two years.

Along with Married at First Sight, Lifetime also has Marrying Millions, which is heading into its second season. There has been a surge in popularity for relationship content beginning with shows such as ABC’s The Bachelor and spinoffs The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise to Netflix’s latest, Love is Blind, from Married at First Sight producer Kinetic Content.

Battlefield of Love is produced for Lifetime by Matador Content. Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin and Pam LaLima are executive producers. Shura Davison and Gena McCarthy executive produce for Lifetime.