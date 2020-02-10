Banijay Group Raises $2.6B In Refinancing For Endemol Shine Group Takeover

Banijay Group has raised €2.4B ($2.6B) in a major refinancing that will allow it to complete its $2.2B takeover of Endemol Shine Group.

Banijay provided few details on the raise and declined to reveal the names of participating investors, but said the money would re-finance the group’s existing debt, as well as that of Endemol Shine.

Banijay said the refinancing was “oversubscribed” and multiple investors took part. The refinancing was done in euros and U.S. dollars with a maturity of five years.

Banijay is currently securing regulatory approval for its takeover of Endemol Shine, which makes shows including Peaky Blinders and Big Brother. This is expected to be completed in the first half of 2020.

A number of executives have left Endemol Shine in recent weeks ahead of the takeover, including formats guru Lisa Perrin and UK factual chief Kim Shillinglaw.