Deadline’s BAFTA Film Awards Live Blog

As this condensed season heads into its home stretch, it’s time for the BAFTA Film Awards, the UK industry’s biggest evening. Warner Bros’ Todd Phillips-directed Joker leads the nominations coming in, with 11. The $1 billion-plus worldwide grosser that stars Joaquin Phoenix (who’s been a ubiquitous presence over the weekend in London) is followed by Martin Scorsese’s Netflix pic The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood from Sony. Also figuring heavily in the race is Sam Mendes’ war drama 1917. They are joined by Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite in the Best Film category.

BAFTA came up against some controversy when the nominations were announced, owing to a lack of diversity in the acting categories. That’s a topic we may hear more about during tonight’s telecast. The ceremony kicks off at 7 PM local time (11 AM PT) from the Royal Albert Hall, and airs on a two-hour delay on BBC One.

We will be live-blogging the swift affair that’s hosted by Graham Norton for the first time this year. Follow along for the blow-by-blow.