‘Bad Boys For Life’ Drives Towards $300M Global; China Stall Impacting WW 2020 – International Box Office

Sony’s Bad Boys For Life continues to lead the international box office, taking the top spot for the 3rd weekend in a row. The offshore frame was $30.8M in 63 markets for an overseas cume of $142.7M and a worldwide total of $291M to date. Globally, it’s the biggest in the franchise and is holding well, down just 38% in the already opened offshore hubs.

The Top 5 are currently the UK ($14.8M), Germany ($12.7M), Mexico ($10.5M), Australia ($10M) and Russia ($9.1M). Italy is still to open.

As was the case last weekend, it’s likely a local Chinese movie might have been at the top of the chart, but given theaters across the vast nation have been shuttered due to the spreading coronavirus, screens remain dark. When that will change is still unclear, though we do know that a series of Hollywood titles slotted for upcoming release have now been put on hold indefinitely. They include Dolittle, Jojo Rabbit and others. There is no word yet on how Disney’s Mulan might be affected in March. For now it’s wait and see.

We hear that businesses affected by the virus in China including cinemas are being offered “force majeure certificates.” The impact on global box office for 2020 is yet unknown but will be significant, potentially well over $1B. Still, when the multiplexes do come back online, industry speculation is that pent-up demand could be good for box office, depending of course on whether folks are still being cautious about gathering in enclosed public spaces. There will be a backlog of Chinese product, so dating of Hollywood movies will be further impacted.

In the meantime, it’s BAFTA night here in the UK where Sam Mendes’ 1917 is up for Best Film and Best British Film among other nods. The Amblin/Universal war drama added a combined $20.9M in 61 markets this session, lifting the offshore cume to $129.8M and global to a fantastic $249.1M. The hold was a great -27% in the Uni markets. Russia was new with $1.7M while Taiwan and Thailand each bowed at No 1. The UK ($41.1M), Australia ($11.5M) and France ($10.4M) are the biggest hubs so far.

Uni’s Dolittle had strong previews in the UK this weekend, which are not included in its total session of $17.7M in 63 markets. The offshore cume is now $71.4M for $126.6M global. While this is a costly pic that is expected to result in a loss, there were some good openings overseas with Mexico at $3.7M and Germany at $2.8M, both in the No. 1 position. Europe held well, down just 36% while the coronavirus had impact in Asia. France, Brazil, Russia and Japan are still on deck, as is China at some point.

Another BAFTA title, Sony’s Little Women added $7.5M from 47 markets, down just 43% and with 35% of international still to release. The offshore total is $64.1M for $162.9M global. The Top 5 are UK ($26M), Australia ($9.6M), Italy ($6.1M), France ($5.1M) and Spain ($5M).

Also figuring in the BAFTA races this evening, Searchlight’s Jojo Rabbit has now grossed $64.6M globally including $8.8M from the UK which is the lead market. This weekend, the Taika Waititi-directed pic grossed $5.5M in 39 markets for an offshore cume of $36.6M. The international drop was just 23%.

International box office is abridged today owing to the BAFTA Film Awards where we will be live blogging the ceremony.

MISC UPDATED CUMES/NOTABLE

Jumanji: The Next Level (SNY): $5.3M intl weekend (58 markets); $463.6M intl cume ($754.8M global)

Frozen 2 (DIS): $4.8M intl weekend (37 markets); $958M intl cume ($1,430.4M global)

Spies In Disguise (DIS): $4.3M intl weekend (41 markets); $93.7M intl cume $157.3M global)

The Gentlemen (MIR): $4M intl weekend (12 markets); $28M intl cume ($48.4M global)

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (DIS): $3.2M intl weekend (32 markets); $551M intl cume ($1.058B global)

Knives Out (LGF): $2.2M intl weekend (62 markets); $138M intl cume ($293.7M global)

Just Mercy (WB): $2.1M intl weekend (24 markets); $6.5M intl cume ($37.5M global)

Cats (UNI): $1.9M intl weekend (20 markets); $42.8M intl cume ($70M global)

Underwater (DIS): $1.6M intl weekend (25 markets); $20.5M intl cume ($37.2M global)

*Ai Hokai (WB): $1.6M intl weekend (Japan only)

The Grudge (SNY): $1.6M intl weekend (37 markets); $21.8M intl cume ($40.3M global)

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood (SNY): $1.2M intl weekend (9 markets); $2.9M intl cume ($62.4M global)

Richard Jewell (WB): $768K intl weekend (23 markets); $12.7M intl cume ($35.1M global)

The Lighthouse (UNI): $700K intl weekend ($19 markets); $4.8M intl cume ($15.7M global)

The Turning (UNI/AMB): $800K intl weekend (7 markets); $2.3M intl cume ($14M global)

Queen & Slim (UNI): $100K intl weekend (5 markets); $800K intl cume ($44.7M global)

*Denotes New

