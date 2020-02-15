‘Back To The Future Part II’ Stuntwoman Killed In Colorado Shootout

Veteran stuntwoman Cheryl Sanders was gunned down in Yellow Springs, Colorado Wednesday in an incident that also took the life of her husband.

Sanders, age 59, was a career stuntwoman, helping such actors as Jessica Alba, Sharon Stone, Brooke Shields, Kathleen Turner and Rene Russo in their films. She appeared in Back to the Future Part II, V.I. Warshawski, The Thomas Crown Affair and the Lethal Weapon series

The shootout that claimed her life took place outside a million-dollar home in Yellow Springs and involved a third person who has not been publicly identified by authorities.

The Dayton Daily News, the newspaper from Sanders’s hometown, said the unidentified man shot his ex-wife Sanders and her current husband, Robert Reed Sanders, 56, after they allegedly trespassed on his property.

So far, the ex-husband has not been charged with a crime. Police are investigating why the couple showed up and why they were armed, according to WDTN.