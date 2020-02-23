Barbara Elaine Smith was born on August 24, 1949 in Pennsylvania. She went by B. Smith throughout her career, which was marked early by becoming the first African American woman to grace the cover of Mademoiselle in July 1976. She went on to be featured on 15 magazine covers during her modeling career

On TV, B. Smith focused on food, exploring everything from teen snacks to red snapper. Smith was also a regular and popular guest on the Today show. Roker saluted her today with an Instagram post that showed a photo with Smith and Gasby.

No memorial plans have been revealed as yet.