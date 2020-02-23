Barbara Smith, whose broad range of endeavors and nationally syndicated TV show B. Smith With Style showcased her knack for defining lifestyle trends, has died. She passed from Alzheimer’s disease at her Long Island Home, according to her family.

Known throughout her career by her first initial, Smith had her own home collection at Bed Bath and Beyond and other retailers wrote three home entertaining books. She covered her battle with early onset Alzheimer’s in another book written with her husband, Before I Forget, and was an activist urging people to get tested before her illness overtook her.

“It is with great sadness that my daughter Dana and I announce the passing of my wife, Barbara Elaine Smith. B. died peacefully Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:50 pm, of Early-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease in our home in Long Island, New York,” Smith’s husband, Dan Gasby, wrote on Instagram. “Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.’s dazzling and unforgettable smile.