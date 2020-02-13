‘Avenue 5’ Renewed For Season 2 By HBO

On the heels of the launch of season 1, HBO has renewed comedy series Avenue 5 for a second season.

“We’ve loved every minute of Avenue 5’s inaugural voyage,” says Amy Gravitt, EVP HBO Programming. “Armando Iannucci and his team are masters of smart and incisive comedy, and the ensemble cast, brilliantly captained by Hugh Laurie, is second to none. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for our hapless heroes in season two.”

HBO

Created and executive produced by Veep creator Iannucci, Avenue 5 is set forty years in the future when traveling the solar system is no longer the stuff of sci-fi fantasy, but a booming, multibillion-dollar business. The series kicked off its nine-episode first season January 19.

“It was so great to be back again with HBO for the first season of Avenue 5, so I’m doubly thrilled that HBO have now seen fit to put Captain Ryan Clark and his passengers and crew through even more physical and emotional hell next year too,” says Iannucci. “Nobody provides angst-ridden laughs better than Hugh Laurie, and we’re looking forward to seeing what further impossible situations and existential crises we can plunge him, Josh Gad and the rest of our fantastic cast into next. To the end of season one and beyond (into season two)!”

In addition to Laurie, Avenue 5 stars Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuika-Bird and Ethan Phillips.

“It’s thrilling to discover that space isn’t finite after all,” says Laurie. “I’m very excited to be continuing on this journey with Armando and HBO, and also an amazing group of actors and writers who make me laugh every day. Here’s to the future!”

Season one guests include Andy Buckley, Jessica St. Clair, Kyle Bornheimer, Neil Casey, Matthew Beard, Himesh Patel, Paterson Joseph and Daisy May Cooper.



Avenue 5 is executive produced by Iannucci, Kevin Loader, Simon Blackwell, Tony Roche, Will Smith; co-executive produced by Peter Fellows and Becky Martin; produced by Steve Clark-Hall. The series is also co-produced by Sky UK.