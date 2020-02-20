‘Avatar’s Oona Chaplin To Star In ‘Lullaby’ Horror; ‘Annabelle’ Helmer John R. Leonetti Directing

Actress Oona Chaplin, who is set to appear in the forthcoming Avatar sequels, has been tapped to star in Lullaby, a horror feature from Alcon Entertainment. John R. Leonetti, who has directed films in the same genre such as Annabelle, Wish Upon, and most recently the Netflix original, The Silence, has signed on to direct Lullaby, which will begin production in Toronto next month.

Based on the mythological figure Lilith, the film is rooted in folklore and follows a new mother who discovers a lullaby in an ancient book and soon regards the song as a blessing. But her world transforms into a nightmare when the lullaby (“Lilith-Abi” Hebrew for “Lilith, begone”) brings forth the ancient demon Lilith.

Alex Greenfield and Ben Powell wrote the screenplay. Alcon’s co-founders and co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove are producing with Envision Media Arts Lee Nelson and David Tish. Carl Rogers and Scott Parish will serve as executive producers on behalf of Alcon, which is fully financing the project, along with Heroes and Villains’ Markus Goerg, Mikhail Nayfeld, and Dick Hillenbrand, B3 Media’s Jeff Bowler, John Lewis and Bret Saxon, and Wonder Street’s Mark Holder.

Chaplin, whose credits include Game Of Thrones, My Dinner with Herve, and the upcoming CBS miniseries, A Higher Loyalty, is repped by Troika in the UK and Magnolia Entertainment in the U.S. Leonetti is repped by CAA, Wonder Street, and attorney Andrew Hurwitz.