Ava DuVernay Directed Nipsey Hussle Documentary Picked Up By Netflix After Bidding War

EXCLUSIVE: The marathon is going to continue on streaming and in the hands of Oscar nominated director Ava DuVernay.

Just one day before her new OWN series Cherish the Day debuts on Oprah’s outlet, the ARRAY founder is set to direct a feature length documentary on the late and great Nipsey Hussle for Netflix.

A co-production between DuVernay’s banner and Hussle’s Marathon Films, the project was secured by Netflix after a pretty intense bidding war hosted by CAA for its When They See Us client. The home of DuVernay’s 2016 acclaimed 13th documentary, the Reed Hastings-led streamer picked up the Nipsey film for a high eight figures after battling out some pretty deep pocketed contenders, I hear.

DuVerney will produce, as well as direct the Nipsey film.

Coming off a plethora of dramas like the Emmy winning WTSU, the soon to launch Cherish the Day and the DMZ pilot in production for HBO Max, the Nipsey film is DuVernay’s first return to documentary since the criminal justice, race and mass incarceration film four years ago. Coming less than a year after Nipsey’s fatal shooting last March in South L.A. and the huge outpour from the City of Angels for an artist and activists who many saw as just truly emerging unto his own, despite already achieving commercial and critical success.

I also have learned that Nipsey’s estate reached out to the director directly based on their admiration for her work such as 13th and WTSU.

Having inked a $100 million overall deal with Warner Bros Television Group back in late 2018, DuVernay also has others irons in the fire with a one hour drama on the Texas oil industry for TNT with ex-Queen Sugar showrunner Kat Candler. Similar to the graphic novel space of DMZ. the ARRAY chief is also working on a big budget and big screen version of Jack Kirby’s New Gods. Part of Warner Bros slate, New Gods is being co-written by DuVernay and Tom King.

Along with CAA, DuVernary is repped by attorneys Nina Shaw and Gordon Bobb.