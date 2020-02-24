‘Atypical’ Renewed For Fourth & Final Season By Netflix

Netflix has ordered a 10-episode fourth season of Atypical. It will be the final chapter for the critically praised series from creator/executive producer Robia Rashid and director/executive producer Seth Gordon. The renewal comes almost four months after the release of the show’s third season. And the new fourth and final season won’t premiere until 2021.

While never a runaway hit or an awards juggernaut, the Peabody Award-nominated Atypical successfully straddled both worlds, with respectable viewership (based on the snippets of ratings data released by Netflix), devoted fan following and solid critical acclaim.

Of the dozens of original comedy series Netflix has released over the past five years,, only a handful have reached four seasons. Atypical joins a very short list that also includes Grace and Frankie, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Fuller House and The Ranch.

Atypical, from Sony Pictures TV, is a coming-of-age story that follows Sam (played by Keir Gilchrist), a 19-year-old on the autism spectrum as he searches for love and independence. While Sam is on his funny and emotional journey of self-discovery, the rest of his family must grapple with change in their own lives as they all struggle with the ongoing central theme of the series: what does it really mean to be normal?

“I’m thrilled we’ll be doing a season four of Atypical,” Rashid said. “And while I’m so sad to be nearing the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story. Our fans have been such beautiful, vibrant supporters of this show. Thank you for being so open to Sam’s voice and stories, and those of the entire Gardner family. It’s my hope that the legacy of Atypical is that more unheard voices continue to be heard and that even after this series ends, we keep telling funny, emotional stories from underrepresented points of view.”

The series is created, written and executive produced by Rashid and executive produced by Mary Rohlich and Seth Gordon. Atypical is produced for Netflix by Sony Pictures Television in association with Exhibit A and Weird Brain Inc.

In season three of Atypical, Sam starts his first year of college and is faced with the challenge of figuring out what success means for him, while adjusting to the changes that come with growing up. Jennifer Jason Leigh stars as his mother, Elsa, who continues her own journey of self-discovery as her children grow older and more independent, Michael Rapaport plays his father, Doug, and Brigette Lundy-Paine plays Sam’s sister, Casey.