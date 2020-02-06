ATX Television Festival Sets ‘Scrubs’ And ‘Cougar Town’ Reunions

The forthcoming ATX Television has added not one, but two reunions of two popular comedies to its program for Season 9. The cast of Scrubs will bring their medical hijinks to Austin while the wine o’clock comedy Cougar Town will reunite. Both Scrubs and Cougar Town come from creator/director/executive producer Bill Lawrence with the latter co-created by Kevin Biegel. The ATX Television Festival is set to take place June 4-7.

Lawrence will join Scrubs cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn and Christa Miller for the reunion panel celebrating 10 years since the series finale. For Cougar Town, Lawrence and Biegel will join cast members Josh Hopkins, Christa Miller, Ian Gomez, Busy Philipps, Dan Byrd, Brian Van Holt, and Robert Clendenin who will reunite five years after their final episode.

In addition, the TV fest will feature a panel for The CW’s freshman drama Nancy Drew and TBS will bring a Full Frontal with Samantha Bee to Austin. Panelists for both will be announced at a later date.

Comedy Central will also have a presence at the fest with a screening of The Other Two which will be followed by a Q&A with cast and creatives. Drunk History will also return to ATX for a fourth year and feature a conversation with creator, executive producer, host, and actor Derek Waters, who will be joined by special guests. Additional panelists will be announced at a later date.

The new additions are part of a robust program for the fest which includes a Parenthood 10-year reunion and script reading with the cast; a Justified writers room reunion; an Oz retrospective with Tom Fontana, Dean Winters, and Lee Tergesen as well as a screening of the unaired L.A. Confidential pilot. There will also be a “Female Forward” panel with NBC Entertainment Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta as well as Gloria Calderon Kellett (One Day at a Time), Tanya Saracho (Vida), Meredith Averill (Locke & Key), and Lauren Whitney (President, Television, Spyglass Media Group).