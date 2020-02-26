ATX TV Festival Teams With Alamo Drafthouse For Event Series; ArcLight Cinemas And Slamdance Launch Emergence

The ATX Television Festival and Alamo Drafthouse have partnered to expand their reach beyond Austin and the Lone Star state with their newly launched nationwide event series “TV at the Alamo presented by ATX.”

The new series will bring TV series to theaters by showcasing screenings and panels across the country. Major networks such as AMC and The CW are set to participate with more to come.

“Alamo Drafthouse has been our home in Austin since the start of ATX TV Festival in 2012, so to now move our partnership to year-round opportunities on a national scale is truly an exciting evolution,” said Caitlin McFarland, co-founder of ATX Television Festival. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our two brands together to reach TV fans coast to coast and expand our partnerships with Studios and Networks beyond June in Austin.”

Henri Mazza, VP of Content, Sponsorship and Events for Alamo Drafthouse adds “By building this larger partnership, we anticipate being able to bring fans together to celebrate more serialized content in theaters across the U.S., and ultimately that’s what the Alamo Drafthouse is about.”

The news comes ahead of Season 9 of the ATX Television Festival which takes place June 4-7. The partnership is already in full swing as it started on January 22 in Los Angeles with a screening of ABC’s A Million Little Things which was followed by a Q&A with creator DJ Nash. On January 26, they brought a sneak peek of The CW’s Katy Keene to Brooklyn which was live-streamed in Alamo Drafthouse locations in 13 major markets nationwide. On March 31, they will screen AMC’s Better Call Saul in Los Angeles.

Another cinematic partnership has sprouted up between ArcLight Cinemas and Slamdance. The pair have teamed for Emergence, a four day festival of screenings, workshops, panels and happy hours dedicated to the discovery of new filmmakers. The fest is set to take place March 26-29 at the ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood.

“Slamdance is known for discovering groundbreaking filmmakers and ArcLight Cinemas has been providing a year-round place for us to do that,” said Peter Baxter Slamdance Co-founder and President. “We’ve realized it’s time to take our partnership to the next level, to do more for emerging artists and increase programming diversity. We believe Emergence is a great festival opportunity for the entertainment capital of the world.”

Emergence marks another partnership between ArcLight and Slamdance as they have collaborated for the Slamdance Cinema Club screening series. The festival’s inaugural lineup will feature submissions from this year’s Slamdance Park City. It will feature a mix of premieres, Slamdance alumni, new voices and have a focus on filmmakers and stories from California.