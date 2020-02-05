Atlas Entertainment Launches Atlas Literary With Acquisition of HertzbergMedia

Atlas Entertainment is expanding into literary management with the launch of Atlas Literary following the acquisition of HertzbergMedia.

Alex Hertzberg will lead the new division as CEO as they focus on literary creators with unique artistic identities and brands.

“Atlas Entertainment has since its inception had the good fortune to manage some of the worlds most talented creative voices both in front of the camera and musically. These relationships have always enhanced Atlas’ content creation in the motion picture, television and music mediums. We are excited to establish similar relationships in the literary arena,” said Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven. “We are thrilled to have Alex, with his depth of experience and stellar clients, as our partner in this new venture. This division is the perfect companion to Atlas Entertainment and Atlas Artists and our unified ability to create holistic content”

“Atlas Entertainment and Atlas Artists teams operate with the highest standards that I have come across in entertainment. It is an amazing opportunity for our current clients and all of the clients to come. I am humbled and honored to launch Atlas Literary with Chuck,” said Hertzberg. “The constantly changing theatrical, streaming and premium broadcast landscapes offer artists robust opportunities with a new approach to representation.”

In addition to Hertzberg, Adam Burger who served as a manager/producer at HertzbergMedia will also make the move to Atlas Literary. Hertzberg started his career at UTA and went on to work at Management360 until starting HertzbergMedia in 2009. HertzbergMedia is represented by Bob Myman and Greenberg Traurig.

Atlas Literary’s client list includes Pam Ribon (Moana, Ralph Breaks the Internet), Mike Kelley (Revenge, What/If), Bryan Bertino (The Blackcoat’s Daughter, The Strangers), Randi Mayem Singer (Mad About You, Mrs. Doubtfire), Adria Lang (You, American Gods), Diane Ademu-John (Haunting of Bly Manor, Empire), Caryn Lucas (Country Comfort, Miss Congeniality), Linda Mendoza (Harlem, Blackish), Lyndsey Beaulieu (9-1-1, Abbott), Pam Grossman (Waking the Witch, The Witch Wave), David Saperstein (Cocoon), Katherine Fugate (Christy Martin, Army Wives, Valentine’s Day), Eben Russell (DIY, Alone Together), Peter Iliff (Point Break, Varsity Blues), Eduardo Sanchez (Queen of the South) and Gregg Hale (Maldicion,Blair Witch), Patrick Meighan (Family Guy), Barbara Stepansky (Outlander, Flint), Brendan Kelly (Angelyne, Weeds), Ron Rappaport (Country Comfort, I’m With the Band), Matt Michnovetz, (Clone Wars, 24), Ted Mulkerin (Animaniacs, The Late Late Show), Nelson Soler (Once Upon a Time), Rick Montano & Vincent Ingrao (Roswell), Dwight Little (Tiger Heart, Last Rampage), Kellie Cyrus (Another Life, You), Todd Sachs and Renny Maslow (Messi and Me, Effed), Jonathan Langager (Cosmic Fling, Penelope in the Treehouse), Jas Summers (Confessions of a Modern Day Dog).