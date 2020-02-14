Former Landmark Theatres Boss Ted Mundorff Heads To ArcLight Cinemas As President & COO

EXCLUSIVE: A big seismic shift has just occurred in the exhibition space: ArcLight Cinemas has just hired Ted Mundorff as the chain’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Deadline has just learned. The move brings Mundorff back to the chain where he served as VP and Film Buyer prior to his run at Landmark.

Mundorff will oversee the ArcLight’s swath of locations in Chicago, DC, San Diego, Los Angeles, Sherman Oaks, Pasadena, Santa Monica, Boston and more.

Mundorff left Landmark Theatres back in October after a 15-year run, and in the wake of the specialty exhibitor chain being bought out by Cohen Media Group’s Charles Cohen in December 2018. It was an executive departure that shook the independent box office world, given Mundorff’s respect among independent distributors and also awards season strategists who showcased their pics at Landmark. The Landmark chain counts 252 screens in 27 major markets.

Commenting on the announcement, Christopher Forman, ArcLight Cinemas’ Chairman and CEO, said, “I’m thrilled to be reuniting with Ted, an exhibition executive whose deep love of film and understanding of the customer experience will be critical to the future of our brand.”

Mundorff added, “I am excited to be working with Chris again, alongside the entire ArcLight team. Since its founding, ArcLight has been a leading innovator in our

industry, and I look forward to continuing to deliver meaningful movie-going experiences to guests across the country.”

The ArcLight is one of the top theaters in the country (some will say the top theater, often rivaling AMC Lincoln Square and the AMC 42nd St. and Regal establishments in NY) when it comes to not only debuting and opening indie fare, but big event pics that hit the Arclight Hollywood’s Cinerama Dome. i.e. the Star Wars movies and Quentin Tarantino’s two-Oscar-winning Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In addition to opening Landmark’s flagship locations in New York, the 57 West, and Los Angeles on Pico Blvd, Mundorff was responsible for bringing the Landmark experience to Denver, Indianapolis, Washington, DC, and Miami. Mundorff also currently serves as Vice Chair on the American Film Institute Corporate Council and as Treasurer of Film Independent.

Mundorff’s hire at ArcLight reunites him with his former colleague, Nora Dashwood, who served as Pacific’s and ArcLight’s Chief Operating Officer from 2000 to 2015. She currently serves as senior strategic advisor and board member of ArcLight’s parent company.

MORE….