Anthony LaPaglia Joins NBC Comedy Pilot ‘Jefferies’

EXCLUSIVE: Anthony LaPaglia has been tapped to co-star opposite Jim Jefferies and Betsy Brandt in the NBC multi-camera comedy pilot Jefferies, from Jefferies, writer-producer Suzanne Martin, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills and Universal TV.

Written by Jefferies and Martin, Jefferies stars the veteran comedian as a fictionalized version of himself – a comedian with a unique and often controversial take on modern life, relationships and co-parenting with his best friend (Brandt).

LaPaglia will play Trevor, Jim’s dad who is a recent widower and has moved into Jim’s guest house.

Jefferies and Martin executive produce with Hayes and Milliner for Hazy Mills, along with Tim Sarkes and Alex Murray for Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

This marks a return to multi-camera comedy and to American television for Australian actor LaPaglia who earned three Emmy nominations for his recurring role on NBC’s Frasier, winning in 2002, and won a Golden Globe and landed an Emmy nomination for his staring role in the CBS’ procedural drama Without a Trace. He is repped by ICM Partners and Industry Entertainment.

