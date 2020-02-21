Annie Murphy To Star In AMC Comedy Series ‘Kevin Can F*** Himself’

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) is set as the lead in AMC’s dark comedy series Kevin Can F*** Himself, from Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49) and executive producers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack (Claws) and AMC Studios.

Created and executive produced by Armstrong, Kevin Can F*** Himself probes the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the sitcom wife (Murphy). It looks to break television convention and ask what the world looks like through her eyes. Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the formats will inform one another as we imagine what happens when the sitcom wife escapes her confines, and takes the lead in her own life.

Murphy plays Kevin’s wife Allison, a woman who escapes her confines and discovers her rage.

“Annie is an undeniable talent with the ability both to play comedy and to break your heart. She is the perfect fit for the role of Allison, the perfect actor to bring to life creator Valerie Armstrong’s genius vision,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “Cracking open the conventions of the ‘classic’ American sitcom to expose what’s swirling beneath, in this highly inventive and entertaining way, is the kind of story we are hugely excited to tell at AMC.”

Kevin Can F*** Himself was developed under AMC’s “scripts-to-series” model, which employs the opening of a writers’ rooms to develop and produce multiple scripts for a potential series which, in success, leads to a straight-to-series order.

Craig DiGregorio (Shrill, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jones and McCormack executive produce through Le Train Train.

Murphy currently stars in the Emmy-nominated Schitt’s Creek for CBC/ITV, which is wrapping up its sixth and final season. She also wrote, produced, and acted in The Plateaus, a CBC web series, which also features Elisha Cuthbert, Jay Baruchel, Sam Roberts, and Kevin MacDonald. Murphy is repped by Gersh and The Gary Goddard Agency.