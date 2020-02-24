Annabella Sciorra Calls Weinstein Testimony “Painful But Necessary” After Jury Acquits On Her Charges

UPDATED with Rosie Perez tweet Actress Annabella Sciorra, whose account of being raped by Harvey Weinstein did not result in convictions at the ex-mogul’s trial in New York today, says her testimony was “painful but necessary.”

“I spoke for myself and with the strength of the eighty plus victims of Harvey Weinstein in my heart,” Sciorra said in a statement. “While we hope for continued righteous outcomes that bring absolute justice, we can never regret breaking the silence. For in speaking truth to power we pave the way for a more just culture, free of the scourge of violence against women.”

Earlier today, actress Rosie Perez, who testified on behalf of her friend Sciorra, tweeted an all-caps statement saying she was “gutted” for Sciorra but said the verdict – which found Weinstein guilty on rape and criminal sexual acts against accusers Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann – “is still a great win!”

“Harvey Weinstein has been been handcuffed & taken to jail!,” Perez tweeted. “Gutted for my dear friend #AnnabellaSciorra who told the truth! Yet I congratulate her & all who came forward for their bravery.”

Perez continued, “This is still not enought but survivors take courage! This is not enough but survivors take courage! This is still a great win! Congrats Joan Illuzzi!”

Illuzzi is the Manhattan assistant district attorney who served as lead prosecutor in Weinstein’s trial.

This morning, the once-powerful producer was found guilty of the first-degree criminal sexual act of forcing oral sex on former Project Runway production assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haley, and guilty of third-degree rape against his former hairstylist and once-aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Weinstein was acquitted on two counts of predatory sexual assault, both involving Sciorra’s allegation that the ex-mogul raped her during the winter of 1993-94. The predatory charges required that the jury find Weinstein guilty of crimes against Sciorra as well as Haley and/or Mann.

The jury apparently spent much of its deliberation since last Tuesday examining Sciorra’s allegations, repeatedly requesting to re-hear testimony and review evidence relating to the former Sopranos actress. The jury has not publicly indicated why it chose to acquit on the two predatory charges. Sciorra’s account was by far the oldest claim; Haley’s assault was in 2006, while Mann’s rape was in 2013.

Here is Sciorra’s statement in full, followed by Perez’s tweet:

HARVEY WEINSTEIN HAS BEEN HANDCUFFED & TAKEN TO JAIL! GUTTED FOR MY DEAR FRIEND #ANNABELLASCIORRA WHO TOLD THE TRUTH! YET I CONGRATULATE HER & ALL WHO CAME FORWARD FOR THEIR BRAVERY. THIS IS NOT ENOUGH BUT SURVIVORS TAKE COURAGE! THIS IS STILL A GREAT WIN! CONGRATS JOAN ILLUZZI! https://t.co/LihJLiudNo — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) February 24, 2020

