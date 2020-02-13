‘Animal Kingdom’: Rigo Sanchez Upped To Series Regular For Season 5

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Manny in the upcoming season of TNT’s Animal Kingdom. Rigo Sanchez, who recurred as the character in season 4 of the drama, has been promoted to series regular for season 5.

Rigo Sanchez

In season 4, Sanchez’s Manny was the leader of a group of career criminals. He’s shrewd, ruthless, the brains of the operation and the “parent” of the crew. He appeared in 10 episodes. In season 5, the dynamics between Janine, Manny (Sanchez), and Jake (Jon Beavers) are shifting as the crew comes back together and Janine decides she wants to operate out of a little town called Oceanside.



Animal Kingdom also stars Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, and Finn Cole.

The drama, which is based on David Michod’s 2010 Australian feature film, is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Wells and Eliza Clark serve as executive producers on the series, which was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco. Michod and Liz Watts, who produced the feature, also serve as exec producers.

Rigo has been recurring on Station 19/Grey’s Anatomy for ABC and Briarpatch on USA. On the film side, he is one of the leads in the feature Beneath Us opposite James Tupper, which is being released on March 6. Rigo is repped by APA.

Season five of Animal Kingdom premieres later this year on TNT.