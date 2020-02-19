Angelyne Joins Peacock Series As Executive Producer As Lucy Tcherniak Inks First-Look Deal With UCP

Angelyne director and producer Lucy Tcherniak is expanding her relationship with UCP, signing a first-look deal with the studio behind the upcoming Peacock series. The deal comes as the real-life Angelyne has boarded the eponymous series as executive producer.

Allison Miller (Strange Angel) serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series, alongside Tcherniak (Wanderlust, The End of the F***ing World) who directs and executive produces all episodes. Tcherniak join Angelyne star Emmy Rossum (Shameless) and Miller, who also have deals at UCP.

Rossum stars in the title role in Peacock’s limited series about fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne.

Production on the series is currently underway in and around Los Angeles. In addition to Rossum, previously announced cast includes Martin Freeman (Fargo), Alex Karpovsky (Girls), Jefferson Hall (Devs), Charlie Rowe (Rocketman), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Michael Angarano (This Is Us) and Molly Ephraim (The Front Runner).

Angelyne is produced by UCP, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. Rossum also executive produces via her Composition 8 company, alongside Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton via their UCP-based Esmail Corp., Anonymous Content, THR, Miller, Tcherniak and Angelyne. Gary Baum, who wrote the article on which the series is based, serves as a consultant on the project.

Angelyne’s deal with UCP was negotiated by her attorneys William Remery and Kirk Edward Schenck. Miller is represented by David Fox at Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light. Tcherniak is represented by CAA, Grandview, Independent Talent and Jeff Hynick at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.