Andrew Yang Joins CNN As Political Commentator, Will Provide Analysis Of Wednesday’s Democratic Debate

Andrew Yang, who ended his presidential bid last week, is joining CNN as a political commentator, with the first appearance set for Wednesday night’s next presidential debate.

Although he failed to gain much traction in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary, Yang was able to go from political unknown to a role of prominence in the Democratic primary. He qualified for almost all of the Democratic debates, and attracted a following of loyal supporters that became known as the Yang Gang. His supporters included those on the left and the right, as well as libertarians who were dismayed by both major parties. His backers wore hats and shirts with the campaign’s one word slogan, “MATH.” He also used social media and pop culture savvy to draw attention to his bid, along with a proposal to guarantee a $1,000 income to every American in the emerging age of automation.

Yang will make his debut on Wednesday to provide commentary of the Democratic debate in Las Vegas. The event is being hosted by NBC News and MSNBC, but rival networks also will have coverage.

“Maybe I’ll wear a tie,” Yang tweeted on Wednesday. He was the only candidate on the debate stage to regularly show up in a suit but no tie. He said that he will likely live-tweet the event.

Will be on @CNN tonight to talk about the debate! Maybe I’ll wear a tie . . . 😀👍 https://t.co/m5VPhnfk50 — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) February 19, 2020

Yang is the first former Democratic candidate to land a deal as a cable political commentator. John Kasich, who ran for the Republican nomination in 2016, joined CNN in January, 2019.