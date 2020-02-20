Andi Matichak & Emile Hirsch Horror ‘Son’ Sells To AMC’s Shudder & RLJE Films

EXCLUSIVE: On the eve of the EFM in Berlin, Ivan Kavanagh’s supernatural horror Son, starring Halloween breakout Andi Matichak alongside Emile Hirsch and Luke David Blumm, has locked North American and UK distribution.

AMC Networks-owned genre streamer Shudder has taken all rights for the UK and Ireland, and has also picked up exclusive SVoD rights for North America, partnering with fellow AMC Networks-owned company RLJE which will handle the rest of domestic, encompassing theatrical, transactional VOD and digital, and home video.

Deadline first revealed the project back in November. The film, which is currently in production, is a character-driven horror about a mother who escaped from a demonic cult as a child. Her past catches up with her as its members infect her young son with an insidious disease, the cure for which is more terrifying than she can imagine.

Annemarie Naughton is producing for Park Films (The Canal), Louis Tisné for Elastic Film (Border) and René Bastian for Belladonna Productions (Cold In July), with funding from Golden Ratio Films, Quickfire Films, Three Point Capital, with the support of the Irish Film Tax Credit incentive.

Golden Ratio Films, a Vistas Media Capital subsidiary based out of Singapore that is a production and distribution entity in Bollywood, is making its first foray in Hollywood as a co-producer on Son, co-funding the film with UK company Quickfire Films.

Altitude Films is handling sales and brokered the deal with Shudder and RLJE.

“With his first horror feature, The Canal, it was obvious Ivan Kavanagh was an important new voice in genre cinema, with a special talent for plumbing the depths of terror within the bond between parent and child. We are thrilled to be working with Ivan on Son, and look forward to bringing his chilling vision to Shudder members,” said Emily Gotto, Shudder’s Director of Global Acquisitions & Co-Production.

Matichak is represented by Innovative Artists, Hirsch by UTA, Blumm by People Store and Kavanagh by Paradigm. The deal was negotiated by Louis Tisné on behalf of the producers with Mike Runagall for Altitude, Emily Gotto on behalf of Shudder and Mark Ward on behalf of RLJE Films.