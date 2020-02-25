Ana Gasteyer To Star In Justin Spitzer’s NBC Comedy Pilot ‘American Auto’

Saturday Night Live alumna Ana Gasteyer is set to lead the ensemble cast of NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot American Auto, from Superstore creator Justin Spitzer, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Universal Television.

Written by Spitzer, American Auto is set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit, where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amidst a rapidly changing industry.

Gasteyer will play Katherine Hastings, the CEO at Payne Motors. She joins Harriet Dyer, who recently was cast as Payne’s type-A head of communications.

Spitzer executive produces with Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor.

Gasteyer recurred as Susan Cinoman on The Goldbergs and has reprised the role in spinoff Schooled. She recently was revealed as The Tree on Fox’s hit The Masked Singer and did a guest-starring stint on Fox drama series Prodigal Son. Gasteyer, whose credits also include the feature Wine Country and the Netflix series Lady Dynamite, is repped by Circle of Confusion and Gersh.

