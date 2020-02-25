Amy Winter Joins Lifetime As Head of Programming

Lifetime has tapped UPtv EVP and General Manager Amy Winter as EVP and Head of Programming. Based in New York, she will oversee all programming for the network inclusive of movies, scripted and unscripted for Lifetime and LMN, reporting to Rob Sharenow, President, Programming, A+E Networks. Winter will start her new job in March.

With Winter’s hire, Lifetime is reinstating the EVP/head of programming role, which was phased out in 2018 following the exit of Liz Gateley. At the time, her duties were split between Gena McCarthy, who was named EVP, Head of Programming, Lifetime Unscripted & Head of Programming, fyi; and Tanya Lopez, who was promoted to EVP, Movies, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions, Lifetime and LMN. McCarthy and Lopez are staying on and will now report to Winter.

“I’ve long admired Amy and all of the success she’s had throughout her career and I’m excited to see her bring her vision to Lifetime and LMN,” Sharenow said. “Amy’s strategic and creative experience defining brands, coupled with her uncanny ability to spot breakthrough hits, makes her an exciting addition to the A+E Networks programming team.”

Winter was most recently EVP and General Manager at UPtv, where she guided the network’s family friendly brand and content, programming and communications. During her tenure, UPtv had its highest rated original series with Bringing Up Bates and launched reality formats like the self-shot series Expecting; scripted series like Date My Dad, as well as a franchise of uplifting original movies.

Winter joined UPtv from Discovery Communications, where she was EVP/General Manager of TLC. Series greenlit and produced by Winter and her team include 90 Day Fiancé, My 600lb Life, Long Island Medium, Breaking Amish, Gypsy Sisters, Welcome to Myrtle Manor, Leave It to Niecy, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Say Yes to the Dress: Bridesmaids. Under her leadership, TLC was a top 10 cable network for women.

Winter joined Discovery Communications in 2005 as TLC’s VP of Creative where she led the creative charge for TLC’s rebrand, taking the channel from its Learning Channel roots into its lifestyle focus. Winter began her career as a freelance promotion producer at TBS in 1994, where she stayed until 2005, becoming VP/Creative Director of on-air promotion.