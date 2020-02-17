Amie Harwick, Famed Therapist Who Appeared In The Doc ‘Addicted To Sexting,’ Murdered In Hollywood Hills

Dr. Amie Harwick, a well-known Hollywood family and sex therapist, was killed Saturday at her home in the Hollywood Hills, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“On Saturday, February 15, 2020, around 1:16 a.m. Hollywood patrol officers responded to a radio call of a ‘woman screaming’ in the 2000 block of Mound Street in Hollywood Hills,” the LAPD said in a statement this evening.

When officers arrived, Harwick’s roommate met them in the street and informed officers that she was being assaulted. The roommate had escaped by jumping over a wall and going to a neighboring residence to call for help.

Responding officers found Harwick gravely injured on the ground beneath a third story balcony, police said. She suffered significant injuries consistent with a fall and was unresponsive. She was rushed to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The investigation revealed possible evidence of a struggle upstairs as well as forced entry into the residence, police said.

Gareth Pursehouse, 41, was arrested around 4:30 p.m. Saturday by FBI-LAPD Fugitive Task Force members on suspicion of murder outside his residence in Playa Del Rey.

Police said Harwick and Pursehouse dated and had recently broken up. Detectives learned that she had expressed fear about him and filed a restraining order. The restraining order expired and the two had seen each other in the past few weeks, according to police.

Harwick, 38, appeared in the 2015 documentary Addicted to Sexting, about the proliferation of the social phenomenon and its effects. She was previously engaged to The Price Is Right host Drew Carey. The two split up in 2018, after about a year-long engagement.