Amie Harwick Cause Of Death Revealed By L.A. Coroner

Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick died from blunt force injuries of the head and torso after being attacked in her home Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a report Tuesday. The report, which classifies Harwick’s death a homicide, said the injuries occurred when she fell from the third-floor balcony after an altercation. It also found “evidence of manual strangulation.”

Amie Harwick and Drew Carey Drew Carey via Twitter

Harwick, 38, the former fiancée of Drew Carey, was killed during the alleged altercation with a former boyfriend in the early morning hours Saturday. Gareth Pursehouse, 41, was arrested later Saturday on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2 million bail.

An LAPD investigation revealed possible evidence of a struggle upstairs as well as forced entry into the residence after officers responded to the call. They found Harwick gravely injured and unresponsive on the ground beneath the balcony. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police said Harwick and Pursehouse dated and had recently broken up. A previous restraining order expired and the two had seen each other in the past few weeks, according to police.

Harwick a well-known Hollywood family and sex therapist who appeared in the 2015 documentary Addicted to Sexting, had been engaged to The Price Is Right host Carey for about a year before the two split up in 2018.

Carey said Monday he was “overcome with grief” over Harwick’s death, and this week’s production on CBS’ long-running game show has been shuttered.