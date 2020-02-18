Click to Skip Ad
‘AGT: Champions’ Finale Hits Season High; ‘The Bachelor’ Holds Steady To Top Monday Ratings

"America's Got Talent: The Champions Finale Results" Trae Patton/NBC

The finale of NBC’s America’s Got Talent: Champions ticked up Monday night, hitting its highest rating since the show’s season premiere with a 1.2 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.57 total million viewers, making it the most-viewed show in primetime. The reality competition’s season-ender grew two tenths from last week, though it dropped 28% from its freshman finale.

The AGT: Champions finale was a good lead-in for Manifest (0.7, 3.89M), which was up a tenth. NBC won the night overall in total viewers.

Monday favorite The Bachelor (1.8, 6.59M) held steady with its two-hour offering, and was primetime’s top-rated show. The weekly rose ceremony was followed by The Good Doctor (0.9, 5.20M), which also stayed on par with last week. ABC was tops in ratings for the night.

Fox’s spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star (1.2, 6.69M) climbed a couple of notches from last week, while the crime drama Prodigal Son (0.7, 3.58M) matched last week and was pretty much even in total viewers.

At CBS, ratings were steady with The Neighborhood (0.9, 6.44M) and Bob Hearts Abishola (0.7, 6.06M). Meanwhile, All Rise (0.7, 5.60M) saw a one-tenth boost and Bull (0.6, 6.23M) slipped a tenth.

Things were fairly quiet at the CW with a fresh All American (0.3, 760,000) and repeat Black Lightning holding steady in the demo.

