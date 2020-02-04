Erwin Brothers To Direct Kurt Warner Biopic, ‘Friday Night Lights’ Scribe David Aaron Cohen To Write

Super Bowl MVP and football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner is about to get the biopic treatment. Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin’s Kingdom Story Company (the forthcoming I Still Believe) closed a deal for American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story, which will chronicle the true story of the football legend, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to become a two time NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback.

The Erwin Brothers will direct and write with Friday Night Lights scribe David Aaron Cohen. The brothers will also produce via their Kingdom banner alongside partner Kevin Downes. The film has been fast-tracked for production and will be distributed wide by Lionsgate on December 18. The screenplay will be based upon interviews with Warner as well as Warner’s memoir, All Things Possible: My Story Of Faith, Football and the First Miracle Season. They are currently casting now including for actors who will portray Kurt Warner and Brenda Warner, who are set to co-produce.

This adds to Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate partnership in providing faith-based, event-level entertainment. American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story marks the third film to be greenlit by Lionsgate in the last 12 months. Kingdom Story Company’s other biopic I Still Believe is set to debut on March 13. The feature follows the life of Christian music star Jeremy Camp.