‘American Horror Story’: Macaulay Culkin Among Season 10 Cast Of FX Series

In his ever-so-subtle way, American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy revealed some new castings for the upcoming 10th season of the FX anthology series Wednesday on instagram.

In a moody, cloud-shrouded video set to the song “Dead of Night” by Orville Peck, Murphy announced Macaulay Culkin is among the new cast members for season 10. He joins Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, who are returning for season 10 after missing the 9th installment, along with Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

Paulson sat out on American Horror Story: 1984 as she was busy with Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Ratched as well as FX’s Mrs. America limited series.

In January, Disney-owned FX renewed the series for three more seasons, through season 13.

Each season has explored a different horror theme and setting, ranging from a haunted house, insane asylum, witches coven, traveling freak show, to a hotel with a dark and murderous history. Creators Murphy and Brad Falchuk have not yet divulged the theme or setting for season 10 but in an interview with Deadline last year, Murphy teased a few ideas. He admitted that he was keen to bring back some “fan-favorite” actors and admitted flirting with aliens and space. “I think that at the heart of it, it’s always about Americana,” he added.

Over its nine season run, the series has been nominated for 95 Emmy Awards and won 16.

You can watch Murphy’s video announcement below.