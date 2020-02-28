America Ferrera To Leave ‘Superstore’ After 5 Seasons

Superstore star and executive producer America Ferrera will be leaving the NBC comedy series following its current fifth season, which wraps April 16.

The announcement of Ferrera’s pending exit comes two weeks after the series, from creator Justin Spitzer and Universal Television, was renewed for a sixth season.

“The last five years on Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career,” Ferrera said. “Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller. I’m so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I’m most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of ‘Superstore’ and inviting me to be a part of it. As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved Superstore family.”

Reps for Ferrera declined further comment on the actress’ reasons to leave the successful series before the end of her contract. Ferrera, who mentions starting the next chapter for her family, had her first child in 2018, while on Superstore, and is currently expecting her second child this year.

“America is a force of nature who not only pours her heart and soul into acting and producing on Superstore, but into the many causes and initiatives she supports,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, President of Universal Television. “Over the last five seasons she has earned our gratitude and respect.”

Ferrera plays Amy on Superstore. In addition to starring and executive producing, she also has directed four episodes of the single-camera comedy. Ferrera has now headlined two successful TV series, ABC’s Ugly Betty and NBC’s Superstore.

Ferrera stars opposite Ben Feldman on Superstore, which is averaging a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.8 million viewers overall in Live+7 Day Nielsens, sharing top honors among NBC’s comedy series with The Good Place. The season premiere has surged to a 3.4 in 18-49 and 7.5 million viewers when viewing on all platforms is counted.

That is because Superstore continues to rank as one of NBC’s strongest digital performers, generating 50% of its Live+35 day 18-49 average this season from digital sources, tying The Good Place as NBC’s most digital series so far this season. Along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Superstore is one of the most watched programs on Hulu.

“America’s immeasurable contributions to Superstore, both in front of and behind the camera as well as an ambassador for the show, can’t possibly be quantified. We feel so fortunate to call her both a colleague and friend,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents, Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment.

NBC brass have been happy creatively with the series following the showrunner transition heading into this season when Superstore creator Justin Spitzer stepped down as showrunner to focus on development and was succeeded by Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green.