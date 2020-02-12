AMC Theatres Boss Adam Aron Set To Receive NATO Marquee Award At CinemaCon

The National Association of Theatre Owners will give its 2020 NATO Marquee Award to AMC Entertainment CEO, President and Director Adam M. Aron.

Aron will receive his industry tribute as part of CinemaCon’s Opening Night Celebration on Monday, March 30. He is being recognized by NATO for his dedication, commitment and service to the motion picture industry.

Aron has led AMC since January 2016, during which time he’s expanded the chain to be the largest cinema operator globally with more than 1,000 cinemas. He’s paved the way for the chain into Saudi Arabia, where AMC in 2018 became the first U.S. theater circuit to open and receive a license to operate there in the city of Riyadh.

Prior to his tenure at AMC, Aron served as CEO of Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, orchestrating its merger with Marriott to form the world’s largest hospitality company. He also served as the CEO of: Norwegian Cruise Line, Vail Resorts and the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers.

“The team at NATO and CinemaCon, as well as our volunteer exhibitor board members, are thrilled that 2020’s Marquee Award will be presented to Adam Aron, on behalf of AMC,” said John Fithian, President and CEO of NATO. “AMC is the largest exhibitor in the world as it celebrates a 100th anniversary. We are grateful for the dedication and leadership Adam gives not just to his top-notch team at AMC, but also to the industry at large. Cheers.”

Founded in 1920 in Kansas City, AMC is celebrating its 100th year. AMC had the first multiplex in the U.S. under the leadership of long-time CEO Stanley Durwood. During the last decade, AMC’s guest-focused innovation has included the first movie theater to feature all recliner seating, the movie theater industry’s leading loyalty program AMC Stubs, and the movie-going subscription program, AMC Stubs A-List.

CinemaCon, the official convention of NATO, turns 10 this year and will take place March 30-April 2 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.