AMC Picks Up BBC Drama ‘The War Of The Worlds’

AMC’s ad-free service AMC Premiere has acquired BBC One’s HG Wells adaptation The War Of The Worlds, toplined by Rafe Spall, Eleanor Tomlinson and Robert Carlyle.

The three-part drama was made by Mammoth Screen and the indie’s parent company ITV Studios secured the deal with AMC as part of a raft of sales announced at the UK Screenings on Tuesday.

The War Of The Worlds is set in Edwardian England and follows George, played by Spall, and his partner Amy, played by Tomlinson, as they attempt to start a life together against the escalating terror of an alien invasion.

Executive produced by Damien Timmer, Preethi Mavahalli, Peter Harness, Craig Viveiros and Tommy Bulfin, the AMC sale means the drama is now available in 221 territories worldwide.

ITV Studios also inked international deals for two other Mammoth Screen dramas. Noughts + Crosses, based on Malorie Blackman’s young adult novel series, has sold to HBO Europe and BBC First Australia, while World On Fire will show on BBC First and BBC Player Asia.