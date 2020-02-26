AMC Networks Eyes International Roll-Out For Streaming Services

Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer in "A Discovery of Witches," a breakout show on Shudder and Sundance Now.

AMC Networks is set to roll out its suite of subscription streaming services internationally.

This comes after the company revealed earlier this morning, as part of its full year and fourth quarter financial results, that the Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and UMC (Urban Movie Channel) services had passed 2M subscribers.

CEO Josh Sapan, speaking on an investor call after its financial results, said, “In addition to having broad appeal domestically, these genres translate quite well overseas and we see the international market opportunity is as yet untapped and quite significant. We’re not beginning development overseas on distribution of these services on a direct basis as well as via international MVPD.”

COO Ed Carroll added that it would first start targeting the services in English-speaking countries, parts of Europe and Latin America. “As we own more [of our own] content, there becomes more efficiencies about expanding,” he said. “The overlay of our international sales forces also provides us a head-start getting these services on the major platforms.”

Acorn TV features British dramas, particularly murder mysteries, Shudder is for horror fans, Sundance Now focuses on true-crime documentaries and dramas and UMC is targeted at African American audiences. Sapan highlighted Sky co-pro A Discovery of Witches, which launched on its digital service first, and Shudder original Creepshow as two of its programming highlights.