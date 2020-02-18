Amblin Partners And Rideback Set Jo Koy Comedy ‘Easter Sunday’ From Ken Cheng, Jimmy O. Yang And Jessica Gao Board As Executive Producers

Comedian Jo Koy is about to bring his brand of funny to the big screen. Deadline has confirmed that Amblin Partners and Dan Lin’s Rideback are set to collaborate on Easter Sunday, a comedy inspired by the Filipino stand-up’s life experiences.

The film, which will be very much a Filipino narrative written by Ken Cheng, will be set around a family gathering to on the high holy holiday of Easter. Amblin Partners’ Holly Bario will oversee production while Lin and Jonathan Eirich are set to produce. Koy said in a statement that is a “dream come true” for him to work with Amblin and is honored to “have them help bring my personal stories to the big screen.”

Koy will serve as executive producer alongside Joe Meloche and Rideback’s Nick Reynolds. Cheng will also serve as EP alongside She Hulk‘s Jessica Gao and Silicon Valley star Jimmy O. Yang.

Deadline has also learned this is the first title of Cheng, Gao and Yang’s newly-created Crab Club, Inc. production banner, which was launched under the mentorship of Lin. The idea for the company started when the three of them, along with friends would meet for monthly crab dinners. Yang told Deadline that they would always be talking about their projects and give notes to each other. From there, they figured they can do a lot more as a team and that’s when Crab Club, Inc. was formed. Lin brought them Easter Sunday and they were almost immediately on board for Koy’s passion project.

“It was the perfect project to kick-off ‘the club’,” adds Yang. It’ a very impactful, authentic story about his story as a Filipino.”

“And it’s accessible to mainstream entertainment,” Keng chimes in. “We want to help usher in these projects from new voices from the position we are in. We want to bring other diverse points of view to TV and features.”

The news comes shortly after Deadline exclusively reported that Bound Entertainment is currently developing a project based on Benjamin Wallace’s New York Magazine “Chateau Suckers” article. Yang is set to play the lead Cheng is adapting and executive producing. The article chronicles the twisty, stranger-than-fiction exploits of notorious wine counterfeiter Rudy Kurniawan (also the subject of the 2016 documentary Sour Grapes), who was convicted in 2013 in the largest case of wine fraud prosecuted in American history.

Universal Pictures will release Easter Sunday on the domestic side and will share international distribution rights with Amblin Partners.