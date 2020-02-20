Amazon Closing Deal For Sundance Documentary Directing Winner ‘Time’

Amazon is in the process of closing a deal for Garrett Bradley’s documentary Time which won the U.S. Documentary Directing Award at the Sundance Film Festival.

Doc follows Fox Rich, an entrepreneur, author, and mother of six who has spent the last 21 years fighting for the release of her husband, Rob, who is serving a 60-year sentence for an offense they both committed. She is assured and committed to sharing their story. When their sons speak to growing up without their father, they do so with a softer vulnerability than Fox can concede to. But home-video diaries she records for Rob offer unfettered glimpses into years of longing, pain, and hopeful anticipation of reuniting.

Time was produced by Laurene Powell Jobs and Davis Guggenheim’s Concordia Studio. EPs are Powell Jobs, Guggenheim, Nicole Stott, Rahdi Taylor and Kathleen Lingo.

Time is Amazon’s fourth Sundance acquistion this year following Eugene Ashe’s Sylvie’s Love, the Alan Ball-directed Paul Bettany starrer Uncle Frank, and the Phyllida Lloyd-directed Herself.