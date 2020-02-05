Amazon Studios Buys Meg Gardiner Novel ‘The Dark Corners Of The Night;’ Lawrence Trilling To EP With Shane Salerno

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has acquired to develop for a one-hour drama The Dark Corners of the Night, based on the third novel in Edgar-winning author Meg Gardiner’s UNSUB series. The book The book will be released February 18 by Blackstone Publishing. The series features a young FBI agent pursuing other UNSUBs. That’s short for Unknown Subjects, the FBI’s name for an unknown serial killer.

Larry Trilling, executive producer and showrunner of Amazon’s Billy Bob Thorton TV series Goliath will serve as executive producer and showrunner of UNSUB. Shane Salerno (Avatar sequels, James Comey mini-series) will executive produce through The Story Factory. The first two books in the UNSUB series were previously set up at CBS Television Studios.

“Meg Gardiner writes complicated characters and thrilling plot lines that lend themselves beautifully to a cinematic adaptation,” Trilling said. “The UNSUB series is going to be a wild ride for viewers.”

Trilling signed an overall deal with Amazon last summer.

The author is a former lawyer and three time Jeopardy champion, who spent years researching notorious unsub cases. She will also serve as a producer on the series.The book has won strong advance praise from Stephen King, Don Winslow and other major authors.

The first book, UNSUB, follows a female detective on the trail of an infamous serial killer – inspired by the still-unsolved Zodiac case – who breaks his silence and begins killing again. The detective grew up watching her father destroy himself and his family as he chased the killer, and now finds herself confronting the same monster her father failed to catch.

In the third book, The Dark Corners of The Night, the heroine has risen through the ranks to become a Behavioral Analysts for the FBI and is on the hunt for a serial killer who targets families, killing the parents and leaving the children alive to witness the unspeakable horror.

Gardiner is repped by The Story Factory. Trilling and Salerno by CAA.