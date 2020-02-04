Amazon Re-Ups Streaming Deal With ‘The Farewell’ & ‘The Gentlemen’ UK Distributor EFD

Amazon Prime Video has renewed its multi-year streaming deal with UK and Ireland releasing outfit Entertainment Film Distributors (EFD).

The indie distributor’s recent credits include Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, Lulu Wang’s The Farewell, and Ari Aster’s Midsommar.

Under the refreshed deal, Amazon will have first window streaming rights on all of those titles, as well as upcoming pics on the EFD slate such as The Trial Of The Chicago 7 and horror Brahms: The Boy II.

In 2019, EFD also handled the release of Chris Foggin’s comedy Fisherman’s Friends, which was a surprise box office hit in the territory, grossing $9.6m off a minimal budget.

The company is known for handling a small selection of titles per year and backing its releases with significant P&A commitment. Operating since 1978, its library includes The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, Brokeback Mountain, The Departed and The Inbetweeners movie and its sequel.