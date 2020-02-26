Amanda Warren Joins Patrick Dempsey In CBS Political Drama Pilot ‘Ways & Means’

Amanda Warren (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) is set as a series regular opposite Patrick Dempsey in CBS political drama pilot Ways & Means (fka The Whip), from former SEAL Team showrunner Ed Redlich, Republican political consultant Mike Murphy, Nina Tassler and Denise Di Novi’s PatMa Productions and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Murphy and Redlich, Ways & Means centers on a powerful congressional leader (Dempsey) who has lost faith in politics. He finds himself working secretly with an idealistic young congresswoman from the opposing party to subvert the hopelessly gridlocked system he helped create. Together, they’ll attempt to save American politics — if they don’t get caught.

Warren will play Jerlene Brooks. A former community organizer and progressive activist, Jerlene is a formidable Democratic congresswoman and rising star in the political arena. She wrestles with an inner turmoil regarding the price of power and struggles with her progressive roots versus the demands of leadership.

Dempsey and Murphy executive produce with Tassler and Di Novi via PatMa and Tom Lassally of 3 Arts. Dempsey’s manager, Joannie Burstein, serves as co-executive producer.

Warren’s credits include the 2017 Best Picture Oscar nominee Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and recurring roles on The Purge series and CBS’ Madam Secretary. Next seen in Nat Geo’s Genius: Aretha, she’s repped by Buchwald and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.