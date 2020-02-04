Fox Entertainment Taps Jupiter’s Allison Wallach As Head Of In-House Unscripted Studio

Former Jupiter Entertainment president Allison Wallach has been named EVP, Head of Fox Alternative Entertainment, Fox Entertainment’s in-house unscripted studio. In her new role, Wallach will be responsible for identifying, developing and producing unscripted programming both for the Fox network and third-party platforms and shepherd a portfolio expansion in the unscripted arena, both at home and abroad. Wallach will be based in Los Angeles and will report to Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, Fox Entertainment.

Fox Entertainment formed FAE last year when production of TV’s No. 1 series, The Masked Singer was brought in-house. Growing the unscripted studio has been a priority for Fox Entertainment, leading to the appointment of a dedicated head in Wallach. In addition to The Masked Singer, FAE will produce upcoming spinoff The Masked Dancer and co-produce Ultimate Tag. The division will also produce its adaptation of Korean mystery music gameshow I Can See Your Voice, which is currently in development.

“From development, to production, to the agency side, Allison has worked in every facet of television and has a remarkable understanding of the business,” said Wade. “As FAE begins to grow, her knowledge and experience will help build and add value to this studio and take us to the next level.”

Prior to her stint as President of Jupiter Entertainment, Wallach was an agent in UTA’s alternative television department, where she helped grow the agency’s international and cable television business. Previously, she was SVP, Programming, at BBC Worldwide Productions from 2008 to 2010. Prior to BBC, Wallach was VP, Programming, at Lifetime Television.