Lionsgate Lands YA Novel ‘All This Time’ From ‘Five Feet Apart’ Team

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has just taken the upcoming YA novel All This Time by Mikki Daughtry and Rachael Lippincott off the table for six figures after multiple studios were circling. The novel from Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers hits store shelves on Oct. 6.

This is the much anticipated follow-up book from the team behind Five Feet Apart, which sold a million copies, spent 60 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and was adapted from the CBS Studios movie (distributed by Lionsgate) that grossed close to $92M worldwide.

Tobias Iaconis and Mikki Daughtry at ‘Five Feet Apart’ Film Shutterstock

Daughtry and her writing partner, Tobias Iaconis, are adapting and also executive producing the feature version of All This Time. They and Lippincott adapted the novel Five Feet Apart from the screenplay Daughtry and Iaconis wrote.

In All This Time, former high school quarterback Kyle is left grief-stricken by the tragic loss of his girlfriend Kimberly following a car crash. He eventually begins a cautious romance with an intriguing, creative girl, Marley, who enters his orbit. As strange events begin to unfold around him, Kyle comes to realize that his life with Marley might not be all that it seems.

Daughtry and Iaconis also wrote last spring’s cash cow genre pic for New Line, The Curse of La Llorona, which was made for $9M and grossed over $123M WW. The duo are also currently writing Esther the Wonder Pig at CBS Films and Night Books for Netflix, based on the best-selling novels. Daughtry and Iaconis are repped by Verve, Lit Entertainment and attorney Scott Whitehead.

Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer are producing All This Time for Lionsgate.

Five Feet Apart, starring Haley Lu Richardson and Riverdale‘s Cole Sprouse, follows a pair of teenagers with cystic fibrosis who meet in a hospital and fall in love, even though their disease means they must avoid close physical contact.