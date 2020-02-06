‘All American’ Casts Erica Peeples; Miguel Angel Garcia Joins ‘Deputy’

Fall Girls alumna Erica Peeples is set for a recurring role in the CW’s drama series All American. The return of All American finds Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), now a football State Champion, with a tough decision to make. Does he stay in Beverly Hills and play for Coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs)? Or does he move back home to South LA, reunite with his mother, Grace (Karimah Westbrook), brother, Dillon (Jalyn Hall), and play for his father, Corey (Chad Coleman) – the new head coach for the South Crenshaw Chargers? Peeples will portray a mysterious character moving back to South L.A. All American is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and John A. Norris. Peeples starred in BET’s comedy feature Fall Girls, and she recently wrapped filming the upcoming sequel True To The Game 2: Gena’s Story, reprising her role from the original BET/Netflix film. Peeples is repped by Pantheon.

Miguel Angel Garcia (On the Line) has booked a recurring role on Fox drama series Deputy,starring Stephen Dorff, from Entertainment One and Fox Entertainment. Written by Will Beall and directed by David Ayer, Deputy is a cop drama that blends the spirit of a classic Western with a modern attitude and gritty authenticity. Garcia will play Wyatt, the handsome new boyfriend of Maggie (Valeria Jauregui). Garcia also stars opposite Dennis Quaid as a co-lead in the upcoming Endeavor Content feature On The Line. He is repped by Pantheon and Inclusion Management.