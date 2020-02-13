Click to Skip Ad
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Will Pledge Allegiance To The Drag With RuPaul TV Judging Appearance

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez  (D-NY) will be a judge on the VH1 reality TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The Congressperson fits with the political theme of this season of the series, which will see RuPaul reigning over the “Ru-nited States of America.” In the trailer with AOC, RuPaul declares that “the time has come for the first drag queen president.”

AOC is shown in the trailer pledging her devotion to the catchphrase of the season: “Join the Ru-volution,” she says. “I’m Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and I pledge allegiance to the drag.”

In a tweet, AOC said her appearance was “a peak experience.”

In November of last year, AOC appeared in a brief video with drag performer Sasha Velour, a former Drag Race champion.

